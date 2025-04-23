TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Tamarac Fire Rescue crews have capped a gas leak in Tamarac.

The leak was reported from a three-inch gas line at around 10:15 a.m., Wednesday in the area of 5299 North State Road in reference to an odor investigation.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where crews were attempting to stop the leak on the side of the road.

A few hours later, crews said they successfully capped the leak.

North Lauderdale and Sunrise Fire Rescue also assisted on the call.

Roads in the area have reopened have being temporarily closed as crews worked on the leak.

