Crews cap gas leak in Plantation

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews were able to secure a gas line that was ruptured by a construction crew in Plantation.

Plantation Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in the area of Marcano and University drives, just after 1:30 p.m., Saturday.

A crew from Chico, the gas company, also responded and cut off the gas, as firefighters set up a perimeter and shut down Marcano Drive at the intersection with University.

Crews were then able to cap the leak.

One person was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

