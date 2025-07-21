FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews repaired a ruptured gas line in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Hazmat team arrived at the scene of a ruptured gas line along Southeast Ninth Street, just east of Federal Highway Monday morning.

As teams work to mitigate the leak, there were traffic delays along Southeast Ninth Street but there are no impacts to Federal Highway.

The leak has since been capped and traffic has returned to normal.

