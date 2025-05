FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews were able to cap a gas leak in Fort Lauderdale.

The leak occurred near Northeast 19th Street and North Victoria Park, Thursday afternoon.

Officials said workers in the area struck a gas line.

Hazmat teams quickly responded and capped the leak.

A gas company soon arrived to repair the line.

