FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews capped a gas leak after construction workers made a three-inch break in a gas line in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday.

Officials said the leak happened at a building near North Birch Road and Alhambra Street around 9:30a.m.

The road on A1A was briefly closed as crews worked swiftly to cap the leak.

Traffic is now flowing in the area.

