CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A construction crew is has completed repairs on a gas line that ruptured in Coral Springs.

Crews on Monday capped the leak along Wiles Road and spent several hours repairing the six-inch gas line break.

The road was shut down in both directions for hours. Eastbound traffic was diverted to Northwest 87th Avenue, and westbound traffic detoured onto Riverside Drive.

At around 9:30 p.m., officials confirmed the road was back open to traffic.

