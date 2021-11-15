CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A construction crew is hard at work repairing a ruptured gas line in Coral Springs.

Crews on Monday capped the leak along Wiles Road and said they will now spend the next few hours working to repair the line.

The road is shut down in both directions.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted to Northwest 87th Avenue, and westbound is being detoured onto Riverside Drive.

