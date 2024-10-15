OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews were able to get the upper hand on some toxic trouble in Oakland Park.

Officials responded to a gas leak at the Mai Kai restaurant on North Federal Highway on Monday afternoon.

The construction crew was working close by and damaged a gas line.

The southbound lanes of North Federal Highway were temporarily closed until the leak was capped.

