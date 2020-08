DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Dania Beach has slipped into some toxic trouble due to a gas leak.

Construction workers triggered a massive gas leak along Stirling Road near Interstate 95 after they struck a line during an excavation Wednesday.

The leak has since been capped.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion.

