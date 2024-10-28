FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A construction crew accidentally cut a gas line at a movie theater in Fort Lauderdale, prompting a swift response from fire rescue.

Emergency calls came in just before 11 a.m., Monday morning, from the Coral Ridge AMC theatre near Northeast 26th Avenue and 34th Street.

The theatre was briefly evacuated while hazmat crews worked to cap it.

Since then, operations have resumed as normal.

