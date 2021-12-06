CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to repair a propane leak behind a house in Coral Springs.

Coral Springs-Parkland Fire crews have responded to the scene at 1900 Augusta Terrace, Monday afternoon.

Officials said there was a problem with a propane tank in the backyard of the home.

Crews have attached a line to the damaged cylinder and are burning off the fuel. Firefighters have put foam on the ground nearby in order to keep the tar from melting.

Once they finish burning off the fuel, crews will inspect the tank to make sure the leak has been contained.

No injuries have been reported, and no other homes have been affected.

Crews have shut down Eagle Trace Boulevard North near Classic Drive while they burn off the leak.

