CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have capped a propane leak behind a house in Coral Springs.

Coral Springs-Parkland Fire crews responded to the scene at 1900 Augusta Terrace, Monday afternoon.

Officials said there was a problem with a propane tank in the backyard of the home.

Crews attached a line to the damaged cylinder and began burning off the fuel. Firefighters put foam on the ground nearby to keep the tar from melting.

HazMat crews have begun the burn-off procedure. pic.twitter.com/stMTPcx043 — Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department (@CoralSpringsFD) December 6, 2021

After burning off the fuel, crews inspected the tank to make sure the leak was contained.

No injuries were reported, and no other homes were affected.

Crews shut down Eagle Trace Boulevard North near Classic Drive while they burned off the leak.

