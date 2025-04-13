WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews brought a large gas leak in West Park under control.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units conducted a controlled burn-off along the 5800 block of Southwest 25th Street, Saturday morning.

Officials said the leak came from a propane tank at a business due to unknown causes.

A portion of Southwest 25th Street was closed off while BSFR’s hazmat team worked alongside the gas company to clean up the mess.

