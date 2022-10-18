MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The removal process for a plane that crashed into a Miramar home is underway.

According to authorities, the two people who died on board the plane were 34-year-old flight instructor Anthony Rolland Yen and a student, 32-year-old Jordan Hall.

A crane arrived at the home of a family Tuesday after the plane crashed into the back of their house.

“We still don’t have access to our house. The airplane is still there,” said Manyerenuis Moreno. “Last night we stayed at a friend’s house, but for tonight, we don’t know yet.”

She and her young son were not home at the time and weren’t injured.

Hall posted a video days ago on board a plane that looked just like the one he crashed in.

Hall’s mother told 7News that flying was a passion project for her son, and she recalls the time he flew her to the Bahamas for Mother’s Day. He also flew over his grandmother’s home in Ohio as a tribute.

The question now is what went wrong after the plane was seen on video taking off from the airport. It went down shortly after.

Hall’s mother is out of state but is now grieving for her adventurous son who loved to see the world from above.

The removal of the plane is expected to take several hours.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating this crash.

