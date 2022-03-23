CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are battling a small brush fire that has sparked in Coral Springs.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the blaze in a wooded area in the area of 3700 Turtle Run Blvd., near Coral Springs High School, just after 4:10 p.m., Thursday.

Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue officials said the fire has burned about an acre since it was reported at around 2:45 p.m.

Officials said the fire does not pose a threat to any structures or roadways at this time but is creating smokey conditions in the area.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.