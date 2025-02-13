DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are battling fierce flames after a fire broke out in a Dania Beach home.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene of the blaze in the area of Northwest First Street and 11th Avenue, just after 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews were seen inspecting the roof of the single-story house as they worked to knock down the flames.

No injuries have been reported.

7News has learned firefighters encountered some problems with the water source shortly aftert the fire ignited.

Northwest First Street is currently shut down between 10th Court and 11th Avenue because crews have some hoses running across the street. Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

