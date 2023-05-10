SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are battling fierce flames in a Sunrise neighborhood affecting two homes.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene of the blaze in the area of Northwest 62nd Terrace and 26th Street, just after 5:30 p.m., Wednesday.

According to officials, a fire broke out in a shed and spread to two homes.

Flames were seen at one of the houses, as heavy smoke billowed into the sky.

Everyone inside the properties was evacuated safely.

Crews have shut down part of the street near the houses as they continue their efforts to put out the flames.

