WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Officials have blocked the entrance ramp from Alligator Alley to Interstate 75 southbound in Weston after fierce flames engulfed a tractor trailer.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene near Royal Palm Boulevard, where Broward Sheriff and Weston Fire Rescue crews were seen combating the blaze.

All eastbound traffic is being diverted.

According to authorities, the driver is uninjured.

How the fire started is currently unknown.

