WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews are working to extinguish a house fire in Wilton Manors.

The fire was reported at a single-family home located in the 500 block of Northwest 21st St. Wednesday afternoon.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed thick black smoke and flames coming from the roof of the home.

According to Ralph Rayburn in 7Skyforce, firefighters removed multiple victims from the residence. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

It is unclear how the fire started.

