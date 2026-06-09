DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters were battling fierce flames after a fire broke out inside a home in Davie.

Davie Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the house blaze near Southwest 24th Street and 139th Avenue, late Tuesday morning,

7Skyforce hovered above crews as they pulled material off the roof in order to ventilate the property.

Firefighters were seen running a hose up a stairway in the rear of the home near the swimming pool. They appeared to focus on the second floor and the attic.

Officials said all occupants inside the residence and their pents were able to evacuate safely.

No injuries were reported.

While the fire appears to have originated in the attic, officials said, the cause remains under investigation.

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