HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to extinguish a boat fire that broke out off the coast of Hollywood Beach.

Several units responded to the blaze about two to three miles east of Johnson Street in Hollywood Beach on Monday afternoon.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed thick, black smoke rising from the vessel, which was fully engulfed in flames.

According to Ralph Rayburn in 7Skyforce, two people on board were rescued by other boaters in the area.

