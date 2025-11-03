HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have extinguished a boat fire that broke out off the coast of Hollywood Beach.

Hollywood Fire Rescue, Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the blaze about two to three miles east of Johnson Street in Hollywood Beach on Monday afternoon.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed thick, black smoke rising from the vessel, which was fully engulfed in flames.

BSO Fire officials say the 35 foot vessel was underway when the flames erupted on board. Two people were onboard at the time of the fire.

According to Ralph Rayburn in 7Skyforce, two people on board were rescued by other boaters in the area.

The two boaters then boarded a United States Coast Guard vessel.

No injuries were reported.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.