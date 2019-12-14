Crews await arrival of repair parts to fix Rio Vista sewer main

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are waiting on repair parts to be delivered to the site of a stinky situation in Fort Lauderdale.

In a statement issued Saturday, city officials said crews have made significant progress as they continue repair and cleanup efforts in the Rio Vista neighborhood.

Back on Tuesday, officials said, a 54-inch sewer pipe burst near the 900 block of Ponce De Leon Drive, causing sewage to spill into the streets.

The filthy water flooded streets and surrounding homes between Southeast Ninth Avenue and 12th Way.

Officials said some of the sewage has been pumped into the Tarpon River nearby.

A precautionary advisory remains in effect for residents and businesses to avoid recreational water activities.

Repair parts are expected to arrive monday for crews to fix the sewer pipes.

