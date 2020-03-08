Regal Princess passengers not allowed to disembark until crew members tested

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The crew and passengers on board a Princess Cruises ship that had been scheduled to dock at Port Everglades remain offshore while they await coronavirus test results for two crew members.

An announcement was made to passengers aboard the Regal Princess at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday that the two crew members were being tested as a precaution.

Christine is aboard #RegalPrincess and says they were woken up around 5am by the captain telling them they would not be docking at @PortEverglades as scheduled @wsvn pic.twitter.com/KIHcYqlT0E — Alex Browning (@Alex7News) March 8, 2020

Those crew members had been transferred from the Grand Princess, where 21 people tested positive for COVID-19.

The Regal Princess was scheduled to dock at Port Everglades at 8:30 a.m., but is now being held offshore at the direction of the U.S. Coast Guard and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention until a thorough review of crew history can be completed.

Coast Guard officials issued a statement that reads, “The Coast Guard is aware and transmitted a no sail order and information order issued by Health and Human Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This morning a Coast Guard Miami small boat crew, in support of that order, transported test kits to a vessel offshore southern Florida.”

Regal Princess still holding off Fort Lauderdale – moving less than 1mph and waiting for word from CDC/Coast Guard after coronavirus tests were done. Captain came on intercom with no new information. The family I'm in touch with is staying in their cabin & becoming very anxious. pic.twitter.com/wpEWRJwPgz — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 8, 2020

The ship is currently 11 miles offshore near Dania Beach.

Passengers on board the Regal Princess will be unable to disembark until the results from the tests are confirmed.

A letter given to a passenger aboard the Regal Princess from ship personnel said that a potential disembarking could take place on Monday. The letter read, “While we are doing everything possible to obtain expedited processing of the tests, we anticipate that your disembarkation tomorrow will be delayed.”

The crew members were transferred to the Florida-based ship more than 14 days ago, which is longer than the virus’ understood incubation period, and they are currently asymptomatic.

The Grand Princess remains at sea off the coast of California.

