DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency crews responded to a ramp on Interstate 595 after a crash caused a fire on the road.

Around 6 a.m. Friday, fire rescue crews were on the scene at the northbound off-ramp onto US-441 attempting to put out a car fire. This has led to Florida Highway Patrol deputies blocking off the street.

Live video footage showed two cars involved in the collision and appeared to be charred from the fire that was put out. A yellow tarp showed that a body was also on the scene.

Details of the incident remain unclear, but traffic onto north US-441 from I-595 has been temporarily shut down as authorities investigate and clear the area.

