A crash in Pembroke Pines has blocked off a street and caused a power outage in the area on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at 13600 Pines Boulevard after a car, traveling eastbound, somehow went airborne and hit a heavy-duty power pole.

Power lines that were destroyed as a result of the crash caused a power outage in the area.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

Police have blocked off the eastbound lanes of Pines Boulevard approaching 136th Avenue as authorities clear the scene.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department has been reached for more information.

