WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been rushed to the hospital following a bad crash on the Interstate 75.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol units were dispatched to the traffic crash in the area of I-75 in the area of Mile Marker 42 in west Broward County.

BSFR officials say a car also rolled over on its side as a result of the crash.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes, but both south and northbound lanes are shut while air rescue transports the man to Broward Health Medical Center as a Level 2 trauma alert.

