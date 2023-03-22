DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 95 southbound in Deerfield Beach should expect significant delays due to a multi-vehicle crash that occurred at Hillsborough Boulevard involving a tractor-trailer. As a result of the accident, two right lanes are blocked, causing a slow ride and heavy delays all the way back toward Palmetto Park Road.

In addition, onlooker delays are causing traffic in the express lanes, further worsening the situation. Commuters are advised to give themselves plenty of extra time or consider using the turnpike as a speedier alternate route.

Authorities have not released any information about the cause of the accident or if there were any injuries. Motorists are urged to use caution when driving in the area and to follow any detours or alternate routes provided by law enforcement.

