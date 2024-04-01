POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A collision on Interstate 95 led to the closures of the northbound lanes near Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach, leading to at least one fatality.

The incident, occurring just before 1 a.m. Monday, forced emergency crews to shut down the road as they cleaned up the scene. The Florida Highway Patrol has since reopened the lanes, though the express lanes remain closed as the investigation continues.

Officials said the crash involved a 2019 blue Toyota Corolla sedan and a 2021 gray Hyundai Palisade SUV. The Toyota stopped on the express lanes due to the vehicle being disabled from an earlier crash.

As the driver of the Hyundai drove northbound, they collided with the right side of the Toyota, propelling the blue vehicle into the 21-year-old driver who was standing nearby. The driver of the Hyundai continued to run her over before coming to a complete stop.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue personnel pronounced the female driver dead the at the scene. The 31-year-old male driver of the SUV sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Video footage showed the two vehicles involved in the crash while one witness recalled what he saw.

“I saw like, a bunch of cars,” Ericsson Hernandez said. “There was one car on the furthest lane on the left side and I nearly hit it. Instead I ran over the debris on the floor and now I have a flat tire.”

The Florida Highway Patrol said the investigation into the fatal crash remains ongoing and active.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.