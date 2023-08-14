WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A fatal crash on Interstate 75 has caused a road closure that is preventing traffic from driving through on the eastbound lanes of Alligator Alley.

On Monday morning, a dump truck was seen crashed into a power line while another vehicle was demolished off the side of I-75. Around 6 a.m., Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue was at the scene to render aid to any victims involved.

The other car involved appeared to be on the street parallel to the expressway when the dump truck drove off the highway. Though both vehicles were in the same area when the collision occurred, it is unclear who caused the crash and how the two were involved.

Live video footage showed the tire marks that careen off the expressway. 7SkyForce was unable to show the extent of the damage to the car as there was still a person inside.

The dump truck looked like it kept moving a few hundred feet before it ultimately crashed into a power line pole; the collision appeared to have taken out some heavy-duty power lines.

Just before 7 a.m., Florida Power and Light were on the scene to fix the downed power line. Heavy-duty tow trucks were also on the scene to help clear the damaged vehicles.

It remains unclear if anyone was transported to the hospital. Police have been contacted for more information.

As a result of the incident, authorities have shut down a portion of Glades Parkway. Drivers will not be able to exit eastbound onto Glades Parkway, but morning commuters will be able to exit onto the westbound lanes of the road.

