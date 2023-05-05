DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police officers blocked off the highway on the southbound lanes of the Turnpike after a crash involving a truck led to a fatality.

The collision occurred around 5 a.m., near the exit to Griffin Road, and blocked two right lanes as authorities investigated the scene, Friday morning.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.

A good alternative for morning commuters would be South Interstate 95.

