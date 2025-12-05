DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A violent crash along the Florida Turnpike in Davie has led troopers to shut down three southbound lanes, causing extensive traffic backups during rush hour.

Cameras captured a FedEx truck with significant damage to the cab, as well as a white Mercedes-Benz SUV with its rear completely destroyed, near Interstate 595, just after 7 a.m. on Friday.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of the wreck at around 3:30 a.m.

It remains unclear how many people were involved, and authorities haven’t specified any details about injuries.

Troopers shut down all but one southbound lanes. Backed-up traffic extended all the way to Sunrise Boulevard.

Officials advise drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes, as the investigation continues.

