DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There is a fatal crash blocking several southbound lanes of Interstate 95 at Griffin Road.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, and Florida Highway Patrol troopers have responded to the scene.

7Skyforce hovered over the highway, where FHP could be seen investigating. It is said to be a single vehicle crash, where the vehicle had left the roadway.

A yellow tarp could be seen covering a body who was believed to be the driver.

Only two southbound lanes of I-95 are open at Griffin Road, and southbound traffic is backed up past Oakland Park Boulevard.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

