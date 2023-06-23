TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the driver of a red sedan that was involved in a single-vehicle traffic crash in Tamarac that sent one person to the hospital.

Broward Sheriff’s Office units arrived at the scene along the 7900 block of Tuscany Court, at around 3:45 p.m., Friday.

Investigators said the passenger of the vehicle was airlifted to the hospital, and the driver of the sedan fled on foot.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where police presence was visible and the red sedan was damaged in the roadway.

