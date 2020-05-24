Crash in Lauderhill sends van into pond; no injuries

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A two-vehicle crash in Lauderhill caused a van to end up in a nearby pond, officials said.

According to Lauderhill Police, the collision took place near the intersection of Oakland Park and Inverrary boulevards, Sunday.

The impact sent the van into the pond, officials said.

Officers closed the intersection and diverted traffic while they removed the van from the water.

The occupants inside the van were able to get out safely, and no one was hurt.

