HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have shut down Stirling Road west of Interstate 95 in Hollywood after a car crash brought down a power pole and power lines.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene along Stirling Road, near North 37th Avenue, as Hollywood Police officers diverted traffic, just after 5:30 p.m., Monday.

Officials said the crash took place earlier in the afternoon, leading crews to close the roadway in both directions for at least two blocks.

It remains unclear whether or not anyone was injured.

7SkyForce also captured crews breaking down the concrete from the power pole and loading it onto a pickup truck.

Crews have also removed the downed power lines from the roadway and are rerouting some of the electrical system in the area.

Two cars have been towed from the scene.

