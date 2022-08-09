FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crash turned deadly in Fort Lauderdale.

The crash occurred just after 10 a.m. at the intersection of Broward Boulevard and Andrews Avenue, Tuesday.

A city Public Works vehicle careened into a woman pedestrian after the driver hit another car.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The city employee was transported to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

#FLPD #TrafficAlert ⚠️Due to a multi vehicle crash, the intersection at Broward Boulevard and Andrews Avenue is completely shutdown. Westbound traffic on Broward Blvd is being redirected. Motorists are asked to use NE 3rd Avenue to NE 4th Street as alternatives. pic.twitter.com/RruB7YpIiK — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) August 9, 2022

