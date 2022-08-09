FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crash turned deadly in Fort Lauderdale.

The crash occurred just after 10 a.m. at the intersection of Broward Boulevard and Andrews Avenue, Tuesday.

A city Public Works vehicle careened into a woman pedestrian after the driver hit another car.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The city employee was transported to Broward Health Medical Center with minor injuries.

Police shut down Andrews Avenue to investigate the scene but have since reopened the road.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.