DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash that occurred at University Drive and Griffin Road in Broward County has resulted in road closures and an air rescue helicopter landing on the road to transport a victim to the hospital. The Davie Police Department confirmed that two people were injured in the two-vehicle crash.

Officials said one of the drivers suffered serious injuries and is being airlifted to the hospital, while the second victim is being transported by fire rescue.

The northbound lanes between Griffin Road and Orange Drive have been closed, and the eastbound and westbound lanes of Griffin Road have been shut down. The westbound lanes are closed between University Drive and Southwest 82nd Avenue, while the eastbound lanes are closed between University Drive and Southwest 76th Avenue.

As the police continue to investigate the scene, drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Morning commuters can only travel through the southbound lanes of University Drive. To head north, travelers may take Pine Island Road to Nova Drive and head eastward towards University Drive. Alternatively, they may take Davie Road to Nova Drive and then head westbound to University Drive.

The incident serves as a reminder to always practice caution while driving and follow traffic rules. Stay tuned for more updates as the investigation continues.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

