PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash and dash in Pembroke Pines involving a stolen car triggered a search that led police to place three people under arrest.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the crash happened in the area of Southwest 196th Avenue and Pembroke Road, just after 9:15 a.m., Thursday.

Investigators said the suspects crashed the stolen dark-colored BMW against a guardrail and fled on foot.

Detectives said a witness called 911 to report the crash and that they saw two males and a female flee into the city of Miramar.

Investigators said officers spent more than an hour searching for the suspects and were eventually able to locate and apprehend them.

Police said one of the suspect is an adult, identified as 26-year-old Calvin Bennett, and the other two are juveniles.

