Crane falls off tractor trailer at Port Everglades, injures operator

PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - A crane fell of a tractor trailer and injured the crane operator at Port Everglades.

The incident occurred at Berth 13 inside the port, shortly after 1:30 p.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene, where the crane could be seen toppled over on its side.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, about 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled as a result of the incident.

The fuel has since been contained and will be cleaned up by a private contractor.

The crane operator has been transported to Broward Health Medical Center with injuries that are not life threatening.

The incident didn’t affect port traffic or operations.

