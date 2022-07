FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crane collapsed at a construction site in Fort Lauderdale.

The incident happened at the 180 Isles of Venice Drive.

The crane knocked over poles, which caused damage to a car in the construction zone.

No property was damaged and no one was hurt in the collapse.

