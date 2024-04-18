LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A coyote was spotted prowling the grounds of Martin Luther King Elementary School in unincorporated central Broward.

A 7News viewer captured videos of the animal strolling through the empty campus located at 591 NW 31st Avenue, near Fort Lauderdale, around 9 p.m., Tuesday.

The man said he was driving by the school when he looked at the school campus. He said he initially thought it was a dog, then he said it looked more like a wolf, and then as he got closer, he saw it was a coyote.

“We seeing two dogs, so I’m like ‘Bro, look at that dog!’ and he said ‘Man, that ain’t no dog. That’s a coyote,'” said the man.

He was with his friend, Brandon Davis, who took out his phone and started recording the coyote after they noticed it.

“I was riding past and I see it looked like a dog at first but I looked and it was close to a wolf. That’s what made me go out and look and notice it was a coyote,” said Davis.

Davis said his concern is that the coyote was roaming around a school campus.

“I know that kids go here and I don’t want the coyote to bite no one. Coyotes like to dig holes so nine times out of 10, there’s a family in there,” said Davis.

The coyote, a close relative of the domestic dog, is known to inhabit all 67 counties in Florida.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, unprovoked coyote attacks on humans are quite rare. But like dogs, coyotes are territorial.

While typically shy and elusive, encounters between humans and coyotes in the state are becoming increasingly common.

Parents at the Lauderhill school reacted to the coyote spotting.

“I’m very concerned, yes. If it is in this part of town anyway,” said Virgil Stanley.

“Coyotes have been showing up, a lot of wildlife is coming up because they are building up so much. They are building up, and now to be on a school campus, I don’t even know how they are getting in or whatever, so yes I will be concerned, someone should’ve called wildlife,” said Lenette.

Residents who live in the area said they are in high alert.

FWC said they will not remove unassuming coyotes and advise people to yell if they are approached by one as that will likely spook the animal.

They also want people to be extra cautious when walking small animals.

The Broward County School Board did not respond a 7News request for comment.

