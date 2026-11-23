PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A coyote was spotted in a residential area of Pembroke Pines on Saturday.

Police shared a photo of the coyote seen in the area of Southwest Fifth Street.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been notified of the animal’s presence.

Coyotes can be found in all 67 counties in Florida and do most of their hunting at night.

Residents are suggested to not leave food out for strays, make sure one’s trash cans are securely covered and monitor one’s pets outside, even in personal backyards.

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