PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A coyote stopped air traffic after it was spotted at North Perry Airport.

On Wednesday morning, a letter was distributed by wildlife and airport officials noting coyotes were in the area and to be aware of them on the tarmac.

One coyote was captured on live video footage running across the landing area of the airport in Pembroke Pines.

Planes were unable to land as a result of the coyote on the loose.

Sources said the airport is flooded with rabbits and rats which is likely the reason these predators have been wandering around.

According to officials, the airport has hired trappers to capture the coyotes in the area as they have been seen multiple times in the past few weeks.

