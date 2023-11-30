PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have issued a warning to residents after a coyote was spotted in a South Florida neighborhood.

Pembroke Pines Police said the coyote was spotted near Taft Street and Northwest 196th Avenue, Thursday morning.

A coyote was spotted along Taft Street & NW 196th Avenue, near Chapel Trail Elementary. Coyotes are not typically dangerous to humans, but School Resource Officer Rick LeBoeuf will be patrolling the area. We have no information that the coyote was ever on school property. 1/ pic.twitter.com/zI0IKwAHw9 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) November 30, 2023

Police took to social media, sharing an image of the coyote captured by a resident who spotted the animal in the neighborhood.

While experts say that coyotes typically have a natural fear of humans and will avoid direct contact, there is a potential risk to smaller animals.

Pet owners are urged to keep their smaller animals indoors as a precaution until authorities can safely capture and release the coyote back into the wild.

