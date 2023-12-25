HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - In the spirit of giving and spreading holiday cheer, Cox Media Group Miami hosted its 3rd Annual Christmas Party welcoming hundreds of girls from The Embrace Girls Foundation, a non-profit organization.

The festivities took place at the Cox Media Group building in Hollywood, Florida, home to four popular radio stations—Hot-105, 99Jamz, Hits 97.3, and Easy 93.1.

Each floor was transformed into a winter wonderland, adorned with festive holiday decor.

“They need to learn life skills, they need to learn schooling, they need to learn how to read and write properly, they need to know how to become little ladies,” said Steven G., the director of the foundation.

The event created a magical experience for the girls from the Embrace Girls After-School Programs located in schools throughout Broward and Miami-Dade Counties.

The Christmas party featured various activities, including crafts, shoe and beauty stations, toy stations, and the chance for the girls to interact with Santa’s Elves and On-Air Radio Personalities from each station.

This annual holiday party reflects the commitment of Cox Media Group Miami and its sponsors to give back to the community, ensuring that these special girls have a memorable and festive celebration during the holiday season.

