COVID-19 walk-through test sites to open in Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - New COVID-19 screening sites that do not require residents to have a car are coming to South Florida, state leaders said.

According to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, locations in Fort Lauderdale and Pompano Beach will be among the first walk-through sites in the state set to open on Saturday.

People will be able to be screened at Mitchell Moore Park in Pompano Beach and the Urban League in Fort Lauderdale.

There are no age restrictions at these sites, but residents need to make an appointment and be showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

