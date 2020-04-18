COVID-19 walk-through test sites open in Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - No car is needed at South Florida’s two newest COVID-19 testing sites, as government and health officials attempt to increase the number of people getting tested in the state.

Both walk-through sites that opened Saturday and are accepting all age groups are located in Broward County: one at Mitchell Moore Park in Pompano Beach and the other at the Urban League in Fort Lauderdale.

“This is a way to reach a broader cross-section of the community. Not everyone has access to vehicles,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

At a news conference held Friday at the Fort Lauderdale location, DeSantis addressed the need for residents of the Sunshine State to have increased access to COVID-19 tests.

The governor stressed that, even though all ages are welcome, patients need to be showing symptoms associated with the virus.

“If you have COVID-19 symptoms, you could walk up to the site to receive a test, or you can call ahead to set up an appointment to be tested,” he said.

Both sites are open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and will be able to test up to 200 people a day.

“If a person tests positive, [Broward] County Health Department is partnering with federally qualified health centers for follow-up telehealth,” said DeSantis.

There are several other drive-thru testing sites in Florida, including one at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, but state officials are already looking at plans to expand this new walk-up model.

“I think, if the model is successful, which we think it will be, we would want to replicate this in other parts of the state, and we’re already looking in places like Miami-Dade to do this,” said DeSantis.

For more information on the walk-through sites in Broward County, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.