PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A heartbroken Pembroke Pines family is speaking out over the loss of their loved one, whose bright future was taken in an instant.

Sixteen-year-old Cameron Day died after he was struck by an apparent lightning strike, officials said.

Loved ones, like his cousin Gwendolyn Broussard, are remembering Day as a kind and joyous teen.

“He was extraordinary. He was humble. He was loving and caring, always had that beautiful smile on his face,” said Broussard. “His smile was worth a thousand words. It said everything about him, because it was always genuine.”

Day, who had just turned 16, was riding his bike home from school when a powerful storm appeared.

“He was riding home, trying to make it home in the rain. I don’t understand it. He knew better. You understand me? He knew better,” said Broussard.

Area resident Zandra Laguna said she saw the teen seconds before the lightning struck him.

“I was wondering if he was OK, because he was just like looking for someone. I just glanced at him and, as soon as I stopped glancing at him, I go over here to fix something in the corner, and there was the biggest lightning I’ve ever heard in my life,” she said.

Day was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Now the family of the teen who loved to cook and play in the band is left heartbroken.

They also created a GoFundMe page to cover medical expenses and funeral costs. If you would like to donate, click here.

